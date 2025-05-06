Russia strikes seven times in Kramatorsk, leaves one dead and one wounded

One of the wounded in the morning shelling of Kramatorsk is in serious condition

Kramatorsk (Photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration)

On the morning of May 6, Russian occupation forces attacked Kramatorsk, resulting in a casualty and wounded. This was reported by , the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko .

According to him, Russia launched seven strikes on the industrial zone of Kramatorsk.

One person was killed, two were injured. One of them is in serious condition.

The same morning, Russia attacked Kharkiv for more than two hours. A total of 20 Russian "shahed" attacks were recorded in eight locations in four districts of the city. Four people were reported wounded. There is information about a fire at the Barabashovo market .

On the night of May 5, 2025, Russians launched a combined attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy region . The occupiers hit with drones and ballistic missiles at intervals deliberately to cause more damage and kill rescuers and medics In total, on the night of Monday , the invaders attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 116 drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 42 UAVs, two regions were affected .