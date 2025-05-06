Russia strikes seven times in Kramatorsk, leaves one dead and one wounded
On the morning of May 6, Russian occupation forces attacked Kramatorsk, resulting in a casualty and wounded. This was reported by , the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko .
According to him, Russia launched seven strikes on the industrial zone of Kramatorsk.
One person was killed, two were injured. One of them is in serious condition.
The same morning, Russia attacked Kharkiv for more than two hours. A total of 20 Russian "shahed" attacks were recorded in eight locations in four districts of the city. Four people were reported wounded. There is information about a fire at the Barabashovo market .
