Missile attack on Sumy: death toll rises to three

may 15 is declared a Day of Mourning in Sumy community

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Sumy City Council)

In Sumy, the death toll from a Russian missile attack on an industrial facility has risen to three. This was reported to by the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

According to him, one of the men died on the spot. Another, who was in critical condition, did not make it to the hospital. Another person died in a medical facility.

The victims were 29, 36 and 41 years old.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, May 14, Russians hit an industrial facility with a missile. Initially, one person was reported dead and seven injured.

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar informed that May 15 was declared the Day of Mourning in Sumy community for those killed in the enemy attacks on May 12 and 14.

on May 6, 2025, Russia hit the suburbs of Sumy with missiles. Three civilians were killed: a child and two adults.

On May 12, on the outskirts of Sumy, the occupiers hit a car of power engineers with a drone. One person was killed and three others were injured.