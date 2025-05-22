Russia launches missile strike on Kharkiv – houses damaged, two injured

Two people were injured in the shelling, and they have an acute stress reaction.

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service)

On the night of May 22, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, resulting in two casualties, city mayor Igor Terekhov reported.

At around 1:30 AM, Mayor Terekhov wrote that an explosion had occurred in Kharkiv.

Initially, he reported that a private house was damaged and one person was injured in the Kholodnohirsk district as a result of a rocket strike.

The mayor later clarified that eight private homes were damaged as a result of Russia's missile strike on Kharkiv.

"Two people have an acute stress reaction, medical assistance is being provided," Terekhov said.

It is currently unknown what type of missile Russia used for the strike.