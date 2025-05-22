Russia launches missile strike on Kharkiv – houses damaged, two injured
On the night of May 22, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, resulting in two casualties, city mayor Igor Terekhov reported.
At around 1:30 AM, Mayor Terekhov wrote that an explosion had occurred in Kharkiv.
Initially, he reported that a private house was damaged and one person was injured in the Kholodnohirsk district as a result of a rocket strike.
The mayor later clarified that eight private homes were damaged as a result of Russia's missile strike on Kharkiv.
"Two people have an acute stress reaction, medical assistance is being provided," Terekhov said.
It is currently unknown what type of missile Russia used for the strike.
- On the night of May 6 , Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones: 20 hits were recorded, and four casualties were reported.
- On the night of May 19, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of simulator drones. Air defense neutralized 76.
- On the night of May 21, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 76 UAVs, and air defenses neutralized 63 "shaheeds." In Sumy , the city partially lost power as a result of the UAV attacks.