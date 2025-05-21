Russia hits Kyiv region with "shaheds": a family from Boryspil district suffers – photos

One of the wounded is a minor. A three-year-old child was also injured, she has an acute stress reaction

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Russia attacked Ukraine with "shaheds," resulting in the death of a family in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region. This was reported by National Police and Kyiv Regional Military Administration .

As of 07:30, a private and non-residential building, an outbuilding and a car were damaged in Boryspil district.

In particular, the falling debris of the downed target damaged the house where the victims were staying. Windows were smashed and the roof was damaged.

Three people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy (cut wound of the foot) and a 17-year-old boy (acute stress reaction), as well as a 30-year-old man (cut wound of the brow bone).

In addition, a three-year-old girl and her 42-year-old mother suffered an acute stress reaction. The victims were provided with medical care, and the issue of providing the family with temporary housing is being resolved.

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Photo: Kyiv OVA

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Also on the morning of May 21 Russia attacked Sumy with "shaheds", which resulted in a partial power outage in the city. Two companies were hit.