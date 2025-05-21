Russia attacks Sumy: part of the city is without electricity, there are arrivals at enterprises – photos

After another Russian UAV attack, there is no power in some parts of the city

"Shahed" (Photo: Aleksandr Gusev / Pacific Press picture alliance)

On the morning of May 21, Russia attacked Sumy with "shaheds", which resulted in a partial power outage in the city. This was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar and the head of the regional military administration Oleh Hryhorov .

There is no electricity in some parts of the city. Emergency repair work continues.

There are reports of hits to industrial facilities and damage to power lines.

The strikes caused fires.

According to the head of the JMA, one victim is known to have been injured.

Kobzar clarified that the "Shahids" attacked two enterprises: five UAVs flew to one, and two to the other.

