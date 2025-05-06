Russia fires drones at Kharkiv for two hours: 20 hits recorded, some wounded

According to the mayor of Terekhov, two people were injured in the attack

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv (Photo: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

On the night of May 6, Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with attack drones: 20 hits were recorded, and four people were reported injured. This was reported by local authorities.

According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, the Russians attacked the city for two hours. During this time, there were 20 hits in Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, Kyivskyi and Industrialskyi districts.

The mayor added that four people were injured.

Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov clarified :

→ In Shevchenkivskyi district, the roof and a room of a private residential building of 100 square meters caught fire as a result of the UAV debris;

→ In Kholodnohirsk district, a car caught fire as a result of an enemy drone falling. Another drone damaged a residential building;

→ In Kyiv district, a restaurant building caught fire as a result of a UAV strike;

→ In the Industrial district, a car was damaged by a blast wave and debris as a result of a drone strike. It caught fire.

The head of the DIA said nothing about the victims.

On the night of May 5, 2025, the Russians carried out a combined attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy region. The invaders hit with drones and ballistic missiles at intervals deliberately to cause more damage and kill rescuers and medics.

In total, on Monday night the invaders attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 116 drones. Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down 42 UAVs, two regions were affected.

In the evening of May 5, Russia attacked Odesa with drones, resulting in a person's death .