Russia attacked Ukraine with over 70 UAVs, air defense managed to neutralize 63 enemy drones

Kharkiv and Sumy regions suffered as a result of the Russian attack

Consequences of the Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region (Photo: Oleg Synegubov)

On the night of May 21, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 76 UAVs, and air defenses neutralized 63 shaheeds. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, from 00:30 on May 21, the enemy attacked with 76 drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Orel, and Bryansk.

As of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 63 UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, north, and center of the country. 22 were shot down by fire weapons, 41 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) (without negative consequences).

In the Kharkiv region, according to the head of the OVA , Oleg Synegubov , over the past day, Kharkiv and six settlements in the Kharkiv region have been subjected to enemy attacks.

← A 72-year-old, 69-year-old, and 55-year-old woman were injured in the shelling in Kupyansk.

← A 57-year-old man was injured in the village of Myrne, Kindrashiv community.

← A 58-year-old woman was injured in Nechvolovka.

← A 26-year-old woman was injured in the village of Borova.

The consequences of the shelling (Photo: Kharkiv OVA)

The enemy used four KABs, seven Geran-2 UAVs, two UAVs (type to be specified), and FPV drones in the Kharkiv region.

As a result of shelling in the Kupyansky district, six private houses, two outbuildings were damaged, and two houses were destroyed.

An agricultural enterprise was damaged in the Kharkiv region.

Russia also attacked a UAV in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

In Sumy, there is a partial blackout in the city due to UAV attacks. Industrial facilities were hit and power lines were damaged, and the "shaheeds" attacked two enterprises.

A family in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region was also injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine. Among the injured is one minor. A three-year-old child was also injured and has an acute stress reaction.