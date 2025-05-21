National Guard confirms Russian missile strike on Ukrainian military at shooting range

After the deaths and injuries of soldiers during the exercise, the NGU promises that a "strict legal assessment of the actions of all officials" will be provided. The commander of the unit is suspended

After the Russians claimed that an Iskander missile struck a training camp of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Shostka, Sumy region, the National Guard confirmed the attack by the occupiers, which led to the death of Ukrainian soldiers.

"The command of the National Guard of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies will give a strict legal assessment of the actions of all officials following the results of the inspection and investigation of the tragic incident that occurred yesterday as a result of a missile attack in Sumy region," the statement reads.

As a result of the Russian attack, six servicemen were killed and more than 10 wounded during training at the shooting range of the military unit .

An internal investigation is being conducted into the tragedy. The commander of the military unit has been suspended .

The NGU emphasized that the command had previously developed algorithms and issued orders for actions under the threat of air strikes and to prevent violations of security measures and the accumulation of personnel.

The investigation will provide a legal assessment of the actions of all persons who made the relevant decisions, the NGU assured.

on May 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the occupiers had discovered an alleged training camp of the 1st Special Forces Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Shostka, Sumy region, and then attacked it with Iskander .

At the same time, the Russian military announced the deaths of up to 70 servicemen, "including 20 instructors, as well as an ammunition depot and 10 pieces of equipment.".

on March 1, 2025, the Russian army launched an Iskander strike on the training ground of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Butusov, more than 30 soldiers were killed.

After that, Syrsky said that the head of the training center and the commander of the unit.

Similar cases have occurred before. In November 2023, in Zarichne, Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers launched a missile attack during the formation of the 128th Brigade, which led to the deaths and injuries of servicemen. SBU claims that Russia could have hacked messengers .

