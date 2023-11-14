Missile strike on 128th Brigade. Defense Minister Umerov announces results of inspection

The Ministry of Defense announced the results of the investigation into the circumstances of the November 3 Russian missile attack on soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade during the awards ceremony, announced the Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov.

Camouflage protocols were not followed, the military was warned about an enemy reconnaissance drone overhead, but "no centralized security precautions" were implemented despite the impending missile threat.

"The main inspection of the Ministry of Defense reported to me the results of the investigation into the circumstances of the missile attack on the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade. Now we know minute by minute what and how it happened. We have figured out what led to the tragedy and how it could have been avoided," he wrote.

The Minister of Defense describes the events as follows:

→ the fighters of the brigade were gathered in the yard of the house to be awarded, "all camouflage protocols" were ignored, more than 10 vehicles were parked nearby;

→ at that time there was a Russian reconnaissance drone in the sky, which was recorded;

→ an air raid alert was declared throughout the region, the military was warned about the sector in which the Russian drone was operating;

→ as soon as a missile launch was detected, the "missile danger" signal was broadcast;

→ "no centralized security measures" were taken at the place of awarding.

The investigation in this case continues, in particular, it is conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, Umerov said.

"All those who are guilty of this tragedy will be punished according to the law," he said.

The Minister of Defense instructed the General Staff of the Armed Forces to check the implementation of security protocols in units.

"I appeal to all commanders who are responsible for the safety of soldiers: contempt for basic security measures is unacceptable," he concluded.

On November 3, 2023, the Russian military launched a missile attack on Zarichne Zaporizhzhya Oblast during the line-up of personnel of the 128th brigade, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of servicemen.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov ordered an investigation into the causes of the tragedy. The Ministry of Defense is conducting an official investigation into the actions of military officials who organized the awarding of soldiers. The brigade commander was removed from his post while the investigation was being conducted.

The 128th brigade officially confirmed the death of 19 service members. The Russians used an Iskander missile for the attack.

