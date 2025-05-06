Russians attacked Odessa region with drones – there is a victim

Illustrative photo: Pacific Press

On the evening of May 5, the invaders attacked the Odessa region with drones – one person was killed. This was reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleh Kiper.

The strike on the Odessa district damaged a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, including private residential buildings.

Fires have broken out in some places – they are being extinguished by rescuers, Kiper noted.

A body of a deceased person was found in one of the houses. Additional information regarding the victims is being clarified.

The air raid alert in the Odessa region lasted for almost an hour from 9:37 p.m. During it, loud explosions could be heard in the regional center, a LIGA.net correspondent reported.