Russians attacked Odessa region with drones – there is a victim
On the evening of May 5, the invaders attacked the Odessa region with drones – one person was killed. This was reported by the head of the regional administration, Oleh Kiper.
The strike on the Odessa district damaged a number of civilian infrastructure facilities, including private residential buildings.
Fires have broken out in some places – they are being extinguished by rescuers, Kiper noted.
A body of a deceased person was found in one of the houses. Additional information regarding the victims is being clarified.
The air raid alert in the Odessa region lasted for almost an hour from 9:37 p.m. During it, loud explosions could be heard in the regional center, a LIGA.net correspondent reported.
On the night of May 5, the Russians launched a combined attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast. The occupiers used drones and ballistic missiles at intervals, deliberately to inflict more damage and kill rescuers and medics.
- In total, on Monday night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 116 drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 42 UAVs, and two regions were affected.
In Sumy region, residents of the cities of Bilopillya and Vorozhba were urged to urgently evacuate – the occupiers are massively attacking settlements, there are victims and injured.
On Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5, the Russians continued shelling the Donetsk region – six people were killed and eight were injured.