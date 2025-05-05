Russians kill six, wound eight in Donetsk region

In a village far from the front line, children aged two and 10 and their mother were injured

On Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5, Russians continued shelling the Donetsk region, killing six people and wounding eight, according to the head of the regional administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional prosecutor's office.

On May 4, four people aged 47 to 68 were killed in the village of Troyanda of the Pokrovsk community, and a 40-year-old resident of the city of Myrnograd fell victim to the attacks of the occupiers.

On May 5, the occupiers killed one person in the town of Novoekonomichne.

At 11:45 a.m., the invaders hit a car in Myrnograd with an FPV drone – three civilians aged 20, 24, and 25 received mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

At 1:00 p.m., the occupiers struck again at the city – a drone hit a motorcycle with two people on it. A 60-year-old woman suffered a traumatic brain injury, concussion, and fracture, and a 63-year-old man received shrapnel wounds.

Later, the Russians struck an apartment building in the town of Novodonetske, Kramatorsk district. In the apartment, a 37-year-old mother and her 2-year-old daughter suffered shrapnel wounds and an open fracture, and the victim's 10-year-old son, who was playing in the yard, suffered an acute stress reaction. Doctors assess the woman's condition as moderate. Law enforcement officers are establishing the type of weapon used to strike.

"Once again, I call on all civilians, especially parents with children: take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" – concluded Filashkin.

Troyanda, Myrnograd and Novoekonomichne are settlements in the Donetsk direction. The distance from Myrnograd to the front line is about 2 kilometers, from the others – about 5 km.

Troyanda, Mirnograd and Novoekonomichne (Map: Deepstate)

Novodonetske is a town in the west of the region, the distance from it to the front line is ~40 km.

Map: Deepstate

Novodonetsk (white mark, circled in red) and Pokrovsky direction (red rectangle) on the Deepstate map