Russia attacks Ukraine with two Iskanders and more than a hundred drones

The enemy launched UAVs, in particular, from the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region

Consequences of the attack in Donetsk region (Photo: SES)

On the night of May 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 116 drones. Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down 42 UAVs, two regions were affected, in the Ukrainian Air Force.

The enemy attacked Sumy region with two Iskanders or KN-23s from Kursk region. The occupiers launched the drones from the city of Prymorsk in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, as well as from the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo.

As of 09:00, 42 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in the east, north, and south of the country. Also, 21 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

Sumy and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the attack.

The mayor of Konotop reported that the enemy launched a combined attack on the city, destroying an infrastructure facility. The Sumy military administration reported to that almost 20 attacks by FPV drones were recorded over the day. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed, including non-residential buildings in Konotop community.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, , reported to that on May 4, Russians wounded 10 residents of Donetsk region: five in Pokrovsk, three in Druzhkivka and two in Zarichne.

UPDATED AT 11:00. In Donetsk region, rescuers spent more than five hours extinguishing a large-scale fire of 1,100 square meters caused by Russian shelling, , the SES said.

Russians attacked an enterprise in one of the villages of the Oleksandrivska community with drones. The strike caused the roof of a warehouse building to catch fire, with no casualties.