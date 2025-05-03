The invaders struck the Donetsk region – two dead, one injured

The Russian Federation attacked three settlements in the region

Russian occupier (Illustrative photo: invaders' resource)

Russians have struck the Donetsk region, killing at least two people and wounding one, regional administration head Vadym Filashkin said.

The invaders killed a 56-year-old man and damaged six private homes in the town of Myrnograd. A 69-year-old local resident died in the village of Komar.

As a result of the Russian strike, one person was injured and numerous houses in Kostyantynivka were damaged, Filashkin noted.

The official urged residents to evacuate promptly.

Photo: Vadim Filashkin's Telegram

The distance from Komar to the front line is about 6 km, from the outskirts of Myrnograd – about 2 km, from Kostyantynivka – 11 km.

Map: Deepstate