The invaders struck the Donetsk region – two dead, one injured
Russians have struck the Donetsk region, killing at least two people and wounding one, regional administration head Vadym Filashkin said.
The invaders killed a 56-year-old man and damaged six private homes in the town of Myrnograd. A 69-year-old local resident died in the village of Komar.
As a result of the Russian strike, one person was injured and numerous houses in Kostyantynivka were damaged, Filashkin noted.
The official urged residents to evacuate promptly.
The distance from Komar to the front line is about 6 km, from the outskirts of Myrnograd – about 2 km, from Kostyantynivka – 11 km.
On Friday evening, May 2, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with dozens of drones, injuring nearly five dozen people. The invaders used drones with thermobaric warheads.
In total, on the night of May 3, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost two hundred drones, with consequences on the ground in four regions.
- The Russians have once again attacked people in the central part of Kherson with a drone. According to preliminary data, there is one dead and two injured.