Russians kill one person and injure two by striking center of Kherson with drone

City residents were urged not to visit locations where there is increased activity of occupier UAVs in the coming days.

Illustrative photo: Ukrinform

The invaders have once again attacked people in the central part of Kherson with a drone. According to preliminary data, there is one dead and two injured, said the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Around 6:30 p.m., a Russian drone again attacked people in the center of Kherson. Previously, one person was killed and two others were injured," he wrote.

The head of the OVA urged all residents of the city not to visit Freedom Square and the Central Department Store area in the coming days, where there has been increased activity of Russian drones.

"Our Defense Forces are working – most drones are shot down. But, unfortunately, not all. And this is really very dangerous. Take care of yourself!" – concluded Prokudin.

The day before, an official warned about the movement of Russian FPV drones in the city center.