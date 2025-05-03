Russians attacked with ballistic missiles and 183 UAVs at night: there are consequences in four regions

Air defense forces shot down 77 drones, another 73 were lost in the field

Air defense work (Photo: Vladimir Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of May 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and almost two hundred drones, with consequences on the ground in four regions. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

From 8:30 p.m. on May 2, the occupiers directed two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region and temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 183 UAVs of various types from the regions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo, at Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 77 drones have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country. 73 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Donetsk regions suffered.

In Kharkiv , 47 people were injured in a Russian attack. The city's Slobodsky, Saltivsky, Kyivsky, and Osnovyansky districts were hit.

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported that at 03:55 the Russians attacked the regional center. Industrial infrastructure was under attack. There were no casualties.

The Donetsk and Sumy OVAs did not report on the consequences of the night attack.