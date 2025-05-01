Russia launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhia – one person was killed and several wounded

People are trapped under the rubble

Consequences of the Russian strike on Zaporizhia on May 1, 2025 (Photo: Telegram of Ivan Fedorov)

The Russians launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhia – one person was killed and there were injuries, said the head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"The Russians launched at least 10 strikes on Zaporizhia. Several fires broke out. According to preliminary information, there are casualties," he wrote.

The official noted that all details of the Russian attack are being established.

Later, Fedorov reported that information had been received about one wounded person – a medical team had left for the scene.

An air alert in the Zaporizhia region was declared at 9:37 p.m. – a threat from attack drones was reported.

At 10:46 p.m. the alarm was raised.

UPDATED at 10:52 p.m. A 61-year-old man died in the attack, people are trapped under the rubble, and there are injured, Fedorov reported.

The official posted a photo of the educational institution damaged by the strike:

At least three people were wounded, the head of the administration wrote and posted a video of the attack: