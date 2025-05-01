Ammunition scattered by Russia's drones at night may have detonated in Kyiv

Head of KMIA Timur Tkachenko reports at least 10 explosions due to detonation of unknown objects

"Shahed" (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the morning of Thursday, May 1, an explosive part of a downed Russian drone detonated in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, injuring a woman. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko. At the same time, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported a series of explosions.

"One victim was hospitalized in the capital after the night attack on Kyiv. The explosive part of the downed drone worked with a delay," Klitschko wrote .

He added that an elderly woman, a resident of Darnytsia district, was injured.

At the same time, the head of the KIAA, Timur Tkachenko, writes that detonation of unknown explosive devices was recorded in the Darnytsia district. There were about 10 explosions in the forest park area. There is also information about an explosion on the roof of a house, which partially damaged its roof.

He confirmed the information about one injured person. Sappers, rescuers and medics are working at the scene. Police units are guarding the scene and preventing outsiders from entering.

Tkachenko added that the explosion was probably caused by cluster munitions that the Russians scattered from the UAV, but it will be possible to say for sure after a special examination.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that pyrotechnic teams of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

are working in the Darnytsia district of the capital

"Access to the territory that is potentially dangerous for citizens is restricted by police officers. We ask you to understand these temporary measures and follow the recommendations of rescuers and police officers," the statement reads.

The head of the Shevchenkivsky district administration, Oleksandr Popovtsev , claims that these are explosions of delayed cluster munitions that could have been scattered during a nighttime UAV attack. They were recorded in the Bortnychi neighborhood (Darnytskyi district).

Popovtsev urged Kyiv residents not to approach suspicious objects, move to a safe distance and call rescuers or the police if they find them.

The situation was commented on by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"Over time, there will be more information as the pyrotechnics work. We need to understand what it is and draw a conclusion," he wrote .

on April 10, 2025, the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned that Russian occupiers began using drones to scatter explosives.

On April 16, the CPD reported that Russians are using kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type equipped with poisonous substances to strike Ukraine.