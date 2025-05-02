Russian army attacks Ukraine with 150 UAVs at night: three regions affected

The Air Force shot down a total of 62 enemy drones in the east, north and center of the country

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

From the evening of May 1 and into the night of May 2, the Russians launched 150 attack UAVs and imitation drones into Ukraine. There are consequences in Donetsk, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions. This was reported to by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, 64 Shaheds and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the east, north and center of the country.

Another 62 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

Head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported that Russians attacked Sloviansk community of Synelnyk district with a UAV at night.

"Preliminary, two men were injured. the 47-year-old wounded was hospitalized in a moderate condition. The other victim, 31, will be treated on an outpatient basis," said the head of the OVA.

Fires also occurred at two enterprises.

The enemy attacked Nikopol district with an FPV drone and artillery. They hit Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. No one was killed or wounded.

Russians also struck at least 10 times in Zaporizhzhya. The city reported 29 victims, including a 13-year-old boy.

A total of 12 people are in hospitals with concussions, blast injuries, cut wounds, burns and fractures.Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia. The attack damaged residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility. The Ukrzaliznytsia locomotive repair plant was damaged ZERZ in Zaporizhzhia.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, did not specify the consequences of the Russian drone attack, but reported that on May 1, Russians killed two residents of the region: in Novoekonomichne and Myrnohrad. Two more people were wounded in the region over the day.

On the night of May 1, the Russians once again attacked Odesa with attack drones, resulting in deaths and injuries. The invaders sent more than two dozen drones.