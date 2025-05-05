Residents of two border towns in Sumy region called to urgently evacuate
Consequences of Russian shelling of Bilopille on May 4, 2025 (Photo: National Police)

In Sumy region, residents of the towns of Bilopillya and Vorozhba were called to urgently evacuate. The corresponding post was published by the head of the Sumy district administration, Mykhailo Melnyk.

"I ask residents of the cities of Bilopillya and Vorozhba to urgently evacuate to a safe place!" the official wrote.

According to him, evacuation buses leave the cities every morning at 8:00.

Melnyk added phone numbers where you can sign up for evacuation 24/7: the district Operational Duty Headquarters – +380 (50) 650 70 83 and the Vorozhba Evacuation Headquarters – 093 533 45 00.

The official added that people who evacuated to Sumy on their own can contact the evacuation transit center at 7 Kovpaka Street, where they can register to receive cash assistance, internally displaced person (IDP) status, and the opportunity to find housing.

Read also
Hundreds of KABs every day, evacuations from the region and spring. How the front-line residents of Sumy and Sumy region live

Bilopillya and Vorozhba are towns northwest of Sumy, located about six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Map: Deepstate
Map: Deepstate
Map: Deepstate
Map: Deepstate

According to reports from the regional police, the Russians have continued shelling the Sumy region for the past two days.

On Sunday, May 4, the invaders struck Bilopille – a 76-year-old woman was injured and at least four households were damaged.

Photo: National Police
Photo: National Police
Photo: National Police
Photo: National Police

The next day, the occupiers attacked the Bilopillya community with drones and guided bombs – five cars, a tire repair shop and a service station were damaged, and a grain elevator caught fire. There were no casualties.

Photo: National Police
Photo: National Police
Photo: National Police
Photo: National Police
Read also
Russians kill one person and injure two by striking center of Kherson with drone
evacuationSumyVorozhbaBilopillya