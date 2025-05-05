Residents of two border towns in Sumy region called to urgently evacuate

Consequences of Russian shelling of Bilopille on May 4, 2025 (Photo: National Police)

In Sumy region, residents of the towns of Bilopillya and Vorozhba were called to urgently evacuate. The corresponding post was published by the head of the Sumy district administration, Mykhailo Melnyk.

"I ask residents of the cities of Bilopillya and Vorozhba to urgently evacuate to a safe place!" the official wrote.

According to him, evacuation buses leave the cities every morning at 8:00.

Melnyk added phone numbers where you can sign up for evacuation 24/7: the district Operational Duty Headquarters – +380 (50) 650 70 83 and the Vorozhba Evacuation Headquarters – 093 533 45 00.

The official added that people who evacuated to Sumy on their own can contact the evacuation transit center at 7 Kovpaka Street, where they can register to receive cash assistance, internally displaced person (IDP) status, and the opportunity to find housing.

Bilopillya and Vorozhba are towns northwest of Sumy, located about six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Map: Deepstate

According to reports from the regional police, the Russians have continued shelling the Sumy region for the past two days.

On Sunday, May 4, the invaders struck Bilopille – a 76-year-old woman was injured and at least four households were damaged.

Photo: National Police

The next day, the occupiers attacked the Bilopillya community with drones and guided bombs – five cars, a tire repair shop and a service station were damaged, and a grain elevator caught fire. There were no casualties.

Photo: National Police

On the night of May 5, the Russians launched a combined attack on the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast. The occupiers deliberately struck with drones and ballistic missiles at intervals to cause more damage and kill rescuers and medics.

In total, on Monday night, the invaders attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles and 116 drones. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 42 UAVs, and two regions were affected.