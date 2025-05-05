Ukrainian Air Force hits Russian drone control point in Kursk region
On Sunday, May 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a control point of Russian UAV units near the town of Tyotkine, Kursk Region. The General Staff reported this.
According to the military, crews of reconnaissance and strike drones were based at this point.
The strike eliminated up to 20 invaders and destroyed their equipment, the General Staff notes.
Tyotkine is a settlement northwest of the city of Sumy. According to the Deepstate project, after the start of the Kursk operation, the Defense Forces took control of an 11.35-kilometer-square (4.3 square miles) area on the right bank of the Seim River in the immediate vicinity of the town. The gray zone, which also includes part of Tyotkine, is almost 9.5 square kilometers (3.6 square miles).
- In April, the Ukrainian Air Force also successfully struck a location near the village of Tyotkino, from where the Russians were launching strike drones into Ukraine.
Over the past two days, the Russians have continued to shell the towns of Bilopillya and Vorozhba south of Tyotkino – there are casualties and injuries, and local residents have been urged to evacuate urgently.
On May 5, the occupiers' resources announced an alleged Ukrainian offensive on Tyotkino and the blowing up of one of the bridges over the Seim River. The Ukrainian military has not yet commented on these statements.