The General Staff reported the elimination of up to 20 invaders and the destruction of their equipment

On Sunday, May 4, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck a control point of Russian UAV units near the town of Tyotkine, Kursk Region. The General Staff reported this.

According to the military, crews of reconnaissance and strike drones were based at this point.

The strike eliminated up to 20 invaders and destroyed their equipment, the General Staff notes.

Tyotkine is a settlement northwest of the city of Sumy. According to the Deepstate project, after the start of the Kursk operation, the Defense Forces took control of an 11.35-kilometer-square (4.3 square miles) area on the right bank of the Seim River in the immediate vicinity of the town. The gray zone, which also includes part of Tyotkine, is almost 9.5 square kilometers (3.6 square miles).

