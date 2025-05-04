The Strela plant, which operates in Russia's military-industrial complex, is on fire in the Bryansk region – video

Strela Plant (Photo: Russian propaganda resources)

On the morning of May 4, the Strela OJSC in the village of Suzemka, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, was damaged by shelling. A large-scale fire broke out at the site. This was reported by Russian propaganda Telegram channels and the Governor of the Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz.

As Bogomaz reported, a fire broke out at the plant, and production and administrative buildings were destroyed.

According to open data, the Strela Electrotechnical Plant produces transformers, chokes, autotransformers, etc. The plant cooperates with "leading enterprises in the defense, aerospace, electrical, electronic industries and research institutes."

OJSC "Strela" was already hit in November 2024 and in December 2023.