The Strela plant, which operates in Russia's military-industrial complex, is on fire in the Bryansk region – video
On the morning of May 4, the Strela OJSC in the village of Suzemka, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, was damaged by shelling. A large-scale fire broke out at the site. This was reported by Russian propaganda Telegram channels and the Governor of the Bryansk Oblast, Alexander Bogomaz.
As Bogomaz reported, a fire broke out at the plant, and production and administrative buildings were destroyed.
According to open data, the Strela Electrotechnical Plant produces transformers, chokes, autotransformers, etc. The plant cooperates with "leading enterprises in the defense, aerospace, electrical, electronic industries and research institutes."
OJSC "Strela" was already hit in November 2024 and in December 2023.
- On April 2, 2024, drones attacked a Russian enterprise in Yelabuga, which produces drones.
- That same day, drones struck an oil refinery in Nizhny Kamsk in Tatarstan.
- On April 22, there were explosions and a fire at the 51st arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Ministry of Defense in the Vladimir region. On April 23, a secondary detonation occurred there.
- On April 23, in the Yelabuga district of Tatarstan, the Defense Forces struck a Russian factory that produces up to 300 UAVs per day.
- On the evening of April 28, a diesel fuel tanker caught fire in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory.
- On the night of April 30, strike drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex – the Murom Instrument-Building Plant in the Vladimir region.