Ukrainian intel drones strike enterprise in Tatarstan 1,200 km from border with Ukraine – source

On the morning of April 2, anti-aircraft missiles attacked an enterprise in the Russian town of Yelabuga. LIGA.net's source in a law enforcement agency said that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense was behind these strikes.

In the morning, the authorities of the republic announced that there was an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Tatarstan in the towns of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk. It is claimed that there are no serious damages, but there are casualties.

Local Telegram channels wrote that the explosions were heard in the special economic zone Alabuga, where industrial and production enterprises are located.

On April 1, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that most of the drones that Ukraine uses to attack Russian oil refineries have a range of 700 to 1,000 km, but now the Defense Forces have drones that can fly more than 1,000 km.

On March 12, as a result of a drone strike at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Russian town of Kstovo (the fourth largest in Russia) the unit, which accounts for more than 50% of the primary processing capacity of the plant, failed.

On March 13, the Security Service of Ukraine attacked with drones three of the five largest oil refineries in Russia – in Kstovo, Ryazan and Kirishi (Leningrad Oblast). The Russian authorities also announced the shutdown of the Novoshakhtinsky Refinery in Rostov Oblast. The biggest damage was done to the Ryazan Refinery (the third largest in Russia) – it probably lost 70% of its primary oil processing capacity.

On March 15, a small refinery "First Plant" in Kaluga Oblast came under attack.

The last of the attacks on the refinery took place on March 17 when the SBU attacked the Slaviansky Refinery in Krasnodar Krai with drones.