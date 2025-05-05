Syrsky on the Kursk operation: The buffer zone created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains relevant

Ukraine has shown that it is capable of counterattacking, beating and driving the enemy, including on its own soil, noted Syrsky.

Oleksandr Syrsky (Photo: Facebook)

The Kursk operation, which has been ongoing for nine months, has achieved most of its goals, and the buffer zone created by the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains relevant. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , Oleksandr Syrsky, on Facebook.

Syrsky noted that thanks to the active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, it was possible to prevent the enemy's offensive campaign in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

According to Syrsky, a numerically superior enemy can only be defeated with unconventional moves.

"The Kursk operation was exactly that. It was a surprise for the enemy. Ukraine showed that it is capable of counterattacking, beating and driving the enemy, including on its own soil," he emphasized.

He also emphasized the role of specific military units and soldiers in achieving the results of the operation. During his working trip, Syrsky awarded soldiers who distinguished themselves in battles.

In particular, the Commander-in-Chief noted the 225th Separate Assault Regiment as one of the units that "effectively completed the assigned tasks in the Kursk region".

"And now, when we talk about successful active defense in northern Ukraine and in the border areas of the Russian Federation, it is primarily about the 225th," he added.