Trump says Ukraine will "get a lot of land"

Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz/EPA)

Ukraine will "get a lot of land" as part of the war settlement. This was stated in an interview with the Fox News said the President of the United States Donald Trump.

The American president commented on the so-called exchange of territories. According to him, Ukraine will eventually "get its life back," stop losing people and "get a lot of land."

"You know, Ukraine will get its life back. People will stop dying everywhere, and they will get a lot of land," Trump said.

The American president also noted that Russia is a "powerful military power" larger than Ukraine, and "this is not the war we should have started." He also praised American-made military equipment.

"I assume you've all seen the map. You know, a large chunk of territory has been taken over, and this territory has been taken over. Now they're talking about Donbas, but Donbas is now, as you know, 79% owned and controlled by Russia," Trump added.

Zelensky said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier and the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Senator Graham said that Russia and Ukraine will have to be exchanged some territories to end the war, but Kyiv must receive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression from happening again.