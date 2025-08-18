Trump: We will know in a week or two whether there is a solution to the war against Ukraine
President of the United States Donald Trump believes that in a few weeks it will be possible to find out whether a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war can be found. He said this during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners in the White House.
"We will see. And after a certain time – not too far away, a week or two – we will know whether we will be able to solve this problem or whether these terrible battles will continue. We will do everything we can to put an end to it," the US president said.
Regarding the closed-door meeting with Zelenskyy and partners that followed the public part, Trump said he did not think there were "any overly complicated issues" in the negotiations.
"Now the situation is such that people [partners] want to do something... I have known him [the Russian dictator] for a long time. I've always had a great relationship with him. I think that President Putin also wants to find an answer," the US president said.
