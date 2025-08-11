Graham believes that Ukraine and Russia will have to exchange territories, but with security guarantees

Lindsey Graham (Photo: Ronald Wittek/EPA)

Russia and Ukraine will have to exchange some territories to end the war, but Kyiv must receive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression from happening again, said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. He expressed this opinion in an interview with NBC News.

"I want to be honest with you: Ukraine is not going to evict all the Russians, and Russia is not going to go to Kyiv, so eventually there will be an exchange of territories," Graham said.

The senator added that the exchange of territories will take place only "after Ukraine receives security guarantees to prevent Russia from repeating such actions".

"You need to tell the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin what happens if he does it a third time," Graham said, referring to Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014 and full-scale invasion in 2022.

Asked whether it was the right decision for US President Donald Trump to agree to meet with Putin in Alaska this Friday in an attempt to reach a ceasefire agreement, the Republican senator said he was "perfectly fine" with the meeting, later adding that he hoped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On August 9, Trump announced that had agreed to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the US is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides".

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier and that the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. He did not comment on his possible participation in this meeting.