Oleksiy Makeyev called on "sofa diplomats and experts" to give up what belongs to them or with which they are associated

Oleksiy Makeyev (Photo: Facebook account of the diplomat)

Ukraine's Ambassador to Berlin Oleksiy Makeyev believes that the German far-right should dispose of what belongs to them, rather than offer Ukraine to cede its territories. The diplomat wrote about this in the social network X, commenting on the statement of the co-chairman of the far-right party Alternative for Germany, Tino Hrupalla.

Makeyev called the statement "sofa diplomacy of right-wing extremists, sympathizers of Russia and xenophobes".

"Yesterday, AfD leader Hrupalla demanded in a summer interview with ZDF that Ukraine cede territory to Russia. Unfortunately, I hear such demands from Germany again and again," the diplomat added.

He called on "couch diplomats and experts" to give up what belongs to them or to which they are connected.

"For example, from my family. From your children. From your home. Mr. Hrupalla asks what the alternative would be. An alternative would be to ask his voters in the Gerlitz constituency whether he could cede Gerlitz or all of Saxony to Russia so that peace could prevail," the diplomat continued.

Hruppalla in an interview with ZDF on August 10, that Ukraine allegedly has no alternative but to make territorial concessions to Russia.

"We may not like it when it comes to territorial concessions, but I always ask: what is the alternative? Do we want to fight, as some people want to do, until Russia is defeated? Do we really believe that we can defeat the largest nuclear power in the world and win this war that is not ours?" the politician said.

BACKGROUND Alternative for Germany is a right-wing populist political party in Germany known for its criticism of the European Union and immigration. It stands for national sovereignty, tax cuts, and opposition to green policies. Following the elections on February 23, 2025, it holds 152 seats in the Bundestag.

On May 2, 2025, Germany's domestic intelligence service classified the AfD as an extremist organization that threatens German democracy.

The German Left Party announced its intention to make every effort to initiate a ban on the AfD.

On May 5, the AfD filed a lawsuit against the agency that recognized it as an extremist.