The far-right AfD has filed a lawsuit against the agency that recognized it as an extremist party

The political force believes that classifying it as an extremist and publicly announcing it is "illegal"

Logo of the Alternative for Germany (Photo: ERA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)

The far-right German party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), which has recognized it as an extremist party. This was reported by Spiegel .

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The spokesman for the party co-chair Alice Weidel, Daniel Tapp, said that the AfD had filed a lawsuit with the Cologne Administrative Court. This is due to the decision of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which has its headquarters in Cologne, to recognize the AfD as a right-wing extremist organization.

Prior to that, the party had issued an official warning to the BfV, demanding that it cancel the statement and sign a document stating that it would cease such actions by 08:00 local time. In case of non-compliance, the AfD promised to immediately file a previously prepared lawsuit with the court, which eventually happened – no response was received from the agency.

In its complaint, the political force asks the court to prohibit the Federal Agency from not only classifying the party as right-wing radical, but also from conducting surveillance, analysis, or any other interference related to this qualification.

The AfN also considers both the fact of such a classification and its public announcement illegal.

The German internal security service is convinced that the party has become completely radical, demonstrates contempt for human dignity and contradicts the foundations of the constitutional order. From now on, it can be officially subjected to special methods of surveillance, including the use of agents, technical means for surveillance, audio and video recording.