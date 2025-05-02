Germany's far-right AfD party recognized as an extremist organization

Head of the AfD Alice Weidel (Photo: EPA / CHRISTOPH SOEDER)

Germany's domestic intelligence service has classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist organization that threatens democracy. The agency reported this to on May 2.

It is noted that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has proven that the party opposes a free and democratic basic order and there is "irrefutable evidence" of this.

The decision is based on a 1000-page internal report that cites violations of basic constitutional principles such as human dignity and the rule of law.

"The concept of people based on ethnicity and origin that prevails in the party is incompatible with a free democratic order. Its purpose is to exclude certain groups from equal participation in society, to subject them to treatment that violates the constitution, and thereby to subject them to treatment that violates the constitution," the German domestic intelligence service said in a statement.

The AfD's new status may make it easier for the German authorities to use covert methods of surveillance against the party. For example, by recruiting confidential informants and intercepting communications.

According to a poll conducted in Germany in April, The AfD has become the most popular party in the country – 25% of support among Germans. For the first time, it is ahead of the CDU/CSU – the conservatives received 24% of support.