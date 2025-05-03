"History has taught us." Germany responds to Rubio's recognition of the AfD party as extremist

The agency noted that the final word will be with independent courts.

Marco Rubio (Photo: WILL OLIVER / EPA)

The German Foreign Ministry responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who opposed the recognition of the far-right pro-Russian Alternative for Germany party as extremist. The country has learned from its history that right-wing extremism must be stopped, the diplomatic service stressed on the social network X.

On Friday, May 2, Germany's domestic intelligence agency declared the AfD party extremist. Rubio, in turn, said that Germany "just gave its intelligence service new powers to spy on the opposition" and called the decision allegedly undemocratic.

Instead, the German Foreign Ministry responded to the American official that "this is democracy."

"This decision is the result of a thorough and independent investigation aimed at protecting our Constitution and the rule of law. The final word will be with independent courts. We have learned from our history that right-wing extremism must be stopped (Probably a reference to the Nazis. – Ed.)," the German diplomatic service explained.

In addition to Rubio, US Vice President J.D. Vance also spoke out in support of the party.

Recognizing a party as extremist does not mean banning it, but it allows the authorities to strengthen control over political faction.

Meanwhile, AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla announced that they will appeal the decision, Deutsche Welle reports.