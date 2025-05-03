"History has taught us." Germany responds to Rubio's recognition of the AfD party as extremist
The German Foreign Ministry responded to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who opposed the recognition of the far-right pro-Russian Alternative for Germany party as extremist. The country has learned from its history that right-wing extremism must be stopped, the diplomatic service stressed on the social network X.
On Friday, May 2, Germany's domestic intelligence agency declared the AfD party extremist. Rubio, in turn, said that Germany "just gave its intelligence service new powers to spy on the opposition" and called the decision allegedly undemocratic.
Instead, the German Foreign Ministry responded to the American official that "this is democracy."
"This decision is the result of a thorough and independent investigation aimed at protecting our Constitution and the rule of law. The final word will be with independent courts. We have learned from our history that right-wing extremism must be stopped (Probably a reference to the Nazis. – Ed.)," the German diplomatic service explained.
In addition to Rubio, US Vice President J.D. Vance also spoke out in support of the party.
Recognizing a party as extremist does not mean banning it, but it allows the authorities to strengthen control over political faction.
Meanwhile, AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla announced that they will appeal the decision, Deutsche Welle reports.
- The new American administration publicly supports the Alternative, in particular, billionaire and top official Elon Musk spoke at the party's convention before the election, and Vice President Vance met with Weidel shortly before the election.
- In the last parliamentary elections, in February 2025, "Alternative" came in second place and received 152 seats. At the same time, the party was refused admission to the ruling coalition due to its far-right and pro-Russian position.
- According to a poll conducted in Germany in April, the AfD became the most popular party in the country, with 25% support among Germans. It overtook the CDU/CSU for the first time, with the conservatives receiving 24% support.