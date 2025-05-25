Russia fired 367 missiles and drones at Ukraine, 311 were neutralized

Most regions of Ukraine were affected by the enemy attack

Consequences of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region (Photo: SES)

On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using 367 air attack vehicles. 45 cruise missiles were shot down and 266 UAVs were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

The Russian attack began at 8:40 p.m. on May 24.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down 45 Kh-101 and Caliber cruise missiles, and two more Kh-59/69 missiles were lost in the field.

Also, as a result of combat operations, 266 enemy Shahed UAVs and drones of other types were neutralized in the east, north, south, west, and center of the country.

139 of them were shot down by fire weapons, 127 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The enemy released a total of:

- nine Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation;

- 55 air- and sea-based cruise missiles Kh-101 and "Caliber" from strategic aviation aircraft Tu-95, TU-160 from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation and the Black Sea area;

- one Kh-22 cruise missile from a Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea;

- four Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft from the northern direction;

- 298 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Most regions of Ukraine were affected by the enemy attack. Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 22 locations, as well as downed cruise missiles and strike UAVs in 15 locations.