Air defense forces shot down all nine missiles and neutralized 288 drones overnight

Air defense work (Photo: Vladimir Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of May 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with cruise missiles and drones, and air defense forces managed to neutralize almost 300 targets. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From 8:15 p.m. on May 25, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using 364 airstrikes.

The occupiers used nine Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launch area – Saratov Region) and 355 drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chaudy in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 11:00, air defenses had shot down all nine Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 288 enemy UAVs had been neutralized in the east, north, south, west, and center of the country. 233 drones had been shot down by fire weapons, and 55 had been lost in location.

Hits were recorded in five locations, as well as the fall of downed strike UAVs in 10 locations.