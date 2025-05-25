Poland scrambled fighter jets over Russian attack on Ukraine

Illustrative photo: @DowOperSZ

Poland has raised its military aviation due to Russia's massive combined attack on the territory of Ukraine on the night of May 25. This was reported by the Polish Ministry of Defense.

"Attention, due to the attack by the Russian Federation, which is carrying out strikes on objects located on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operating in our airspace," the message says.

It is noted that all available forces and resources at the disposal of the operational commander of the regional armed forces of Poland were involved. In particular, another pair of fighter jets were launched into the air, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on combat readiness.

"The measures taken are aimed at maintaining security in areas bordering the threatened zones. The operational command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and the forces and means subordinate to it remain fully prepared for immediate response," the Polish Ministry of Defense reported.