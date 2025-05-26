Russia strikes Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi region and Zaporizhia region. Explosions rumble in Kyiv

Two injured as a result of another shelling by Russian occupiers

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On May 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, the village of Yurkivka in Zaporizhia region, and the Khmelnytskyi region. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv this morning, a LIGA.net journalist in the capital reports.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported at 01:01 at night that Russia was attacking UAVs in Kharkiv and its suburbs. Powerful explosions were heard in some areas of the city.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov , began writing about the explosions .

At 02:03, he reported arrivals in the Osnovyanskyi, Novobavarskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

In the Osnovyanskyi district, a civilian enterprise was damaged, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, an office building was hit, and the glazing in several apartment buildings was damaged. One child was injured by glass fragments.

At 03:00 Terekhov wrote that the number of victims in the Shevchenkivskyi district had increased to three people.

According to Suspilne , at least 13 explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

The head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that after midnight, Russian troops shelled the village of Yurkivka, Zaporizhia District.

The enemy targeted a private house, destroying it. The blast wave damaged nearby houses and cars.

A 60-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were injured.

The consequences of the shelling (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 06:03 that air defense forces are operating in the capital.

Russia also attacked the Khmelnytskyi region for the second night in a row. According to the head of the Khmelnytskyi Military Administration, Sergey Tyurin, private households and businesses were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the night of May 26.

At the time of publication of the news, the UAV attack on Ukraine is ongoing. Missile launches have also been recorded, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 04:27, a group of missiles was recorded across the Vinnytsia region towards Starokostyantyniv.

At 05:54, the Air Force reported about "shaheeds" in the east and center of the Kyiv region – heading towards the capital; in the north of the Kyiv region – heading towards the Zhytomyr region; in the south of the Kyiv region – heading west.

UAVs were spotted in the center of Poltava region, heading towards Myrhorod.

On the night of May 25, Russia carried out a massive combined attack using various types of missiles and strike drones. Thirteen people were killed and more than 60 were injured.

In total, Russia used 367 airstrikes on Ukraine overnight. 45 cruise missiles were shot down and 266 UAVs were neutralized.