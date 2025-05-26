Trump surprised by Russia's attacks, says Putin has "completely lost his mind"

Speaking about the Russian dictator, the US President says he does not understand "what happened to this guy"

Donald Trump (Photo: CHRIS KLEPONIS/EPA)

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the massive Russian drone and missile attack on the night of May 25, saying that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has "completely lost his mind." He said this in a commentary to CNN in New Jersey on his way back to Washington and then also wrote a post on Truth Social .

Trump says he is "very surprised" by air attack and "doesn't like it".

"I don't know what the hell happened to Putin. I've known him for a long time. We have always gotten along. But he's launching missiles into cities and killing people, and I don't like it. I don't like what Putin is doing. He's killing people. And something happened to this guy, and I don't like it," he said .

Later, Trump wrote on his social media account that he "always had a very good relationship" with Putin, "but something happened to him.".

"He's completely out of his mind! He's killing a lot of people for no reason, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being launched at Ukrainian cities for no reason. I've always said he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just part of it, and maybe that will turn out to be true, but if he does, it will bring down Russia!" said Trump.

At the same time, the US President once again criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that he "does not do his country any favors" and allegedly complicates the situation with his rhetoric against the aggressor state.

"I don't like it, and it should be stopped. This is a war that would never have started if I were president. This is the war of Zelensky, Putin and Biden, not Trump. I'm just helping to put out the big and ugly fires that were started by gross incompetence and hatred," Trump said.