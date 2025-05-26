Russians claim UAV attack on chemical plant in Ivanovo region – photos, video

Dmitrievsky Chemical Plant (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Early in the morning on Monday, May 26, unknown drones attacked the Ivanovo region of Russia. This was reported by the Operational Headquarters of the region. Propaganda resources write that the Dmitrievsky Chemical Plant was attacked.

The Operational Headquarters stated that a UAV attack was allegedly repelled in the town of Kineshma. Authorities traditionally claim that drone debris fell in the industrial zone.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. An outbuilding for storing packaging was damaged. Special services are working at the site of the wreckage," the statement reads.

The propaganda website Mash reported that at least two explosions occurred in the area of the Dmitrievsky chemical plant. Baza propagandists claim smoke over the city.

Local residents confirmed to ASTRA Telegram channel that a chemical plant was under attack.

Photo: Supernova+ Telegram channel

Caution, the video contains profanity.

BACKGROUND. Dmitrievsky Chemical Plant is located in Kineshma, the second largest city in the Ivanovo region. It is considered to be one of the largest producers of butyl acetate and industrial solvents in the aggressor state. In April 2022, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise, during which the fire damaged the workshop building, a metal hangar collapsed, and workers were injured.. At the time, the Russians called the cause of the fire "carelessness during the pouring of acetone into plastic containers." At the same time, numerous publications noted that the fire broke out on the same day as the fire at the Research Institute of Air and Space Defense Forces in Tver.

On the night of May 23, propagandists complained that Russia was attacked by drones, in particular, flew over Yeltseve in Lipetsk region, where the Energia plant is located.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Energia plant, which is one of Russia's largest producers of chemical power sources.