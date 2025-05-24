Center at the National Security and Defense Council: Drones attacked Azot chemical enterprise in Tula region of Russia

Some of the chemicals produced there can be used for military purposes, said Andriy Kovalenko

"Azot" (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the morning of Saturday, May 24, a company in the Tula region of Russia was damaged in a drone attack. This was reported by the governor of the region, Dmitry Milyaev. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, , said that the Azot chemical plant in Tula region was damaged.

Miliaev wrote that a natural gas pipeline was damaged at an enterprise in Novomoskovsk, the fire has allegedly been extinguished.

He stated that three people were allegedly injured, two of whom were hospitalized, and one victim was provided with medical assistance on the spot.

Subsequently, the governor of the Tula region reported that during the work of operational services at the Novomoskovsk enterprise, damage to the acid tank was discovered.

"Air samples have shown that there are no exceedances of the maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances in the air," he added .

At the same time, Kovalenko writes that the Azot enterprise came under attack. Some of the chemicals produced there can be used for military purposes:

→ ammonium nitrate (used as a component for the production of explosives);

→ methanol (can serve as a raw material for fuel production, including components for rocket fuel);

→ argon (an inert gas used in metallurgy, in particular for welding and heat treatment of metals that can be used in the defense industry).

Caution, the video contains profanity.