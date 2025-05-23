Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Oryol region of Russia, crew killed – video

Mi-8 (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

On the afternoon of Friday, May 23, an Mi-8 helicopter crashed in the Oryol region of Russia. This was reported by the propaganda resource Mash and published the relevant videos.

According to propagandists, the helicopter crashed near the village of Naryshkino allegedly due to engine failure. According to eyewitnesses, it was smoking during the crash.

Propagandists claim that two people died as a result of the Mi-8 crash – a pilot and a flight engineer.

The helicopter was allegedly flying towards Smolensk region, to an airfield in the Vyazemsky district. It crashed on the territory of an abandoned chemical plant on the outskirts of the village of Naryshkino.

"We have received reports of an incident in the Uritsky district of the Oryol region. Currently, the services of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and law enforcement agencies are carrying out operational activities. There are no threats to the residents of the village," wrote the governor of the region, Andrey Klychkov.

The press service of the Moscow Military District claims that the helicopter crashed during a scheduled flight. The reason was a technical malfunction.