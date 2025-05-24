Lipetsk region of Russia suffered a drone attack for the second night in a row

On the night of May 23, the Defense Forces hit the Energia plant in the Lipetsk region

Lipetsk region (Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers)

On the night of May 24, drones again attacked the Lipetsk region of Russia. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region, Igor Artamonov.

At 03:45, he announced the threat of a drone attack on the regional center. At 05:07, Artamonov announced the possibility of a drone attack on Yelets and six districts of the region.

At 06:19, the governor wrote that the region had allegedly suffered a massive UAV attack and announced the operation of air defense in Lipetsk and Yelets, where the Energia plant, which was hit the day before, is located.

"Drones crashed in the industrial zone of Yelets. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. Operational services are working at the scene," Artamonov later said, adding that the threat remains.

At the same time, Russians reported in local public media about a series of explosions in Yeltsin, and a siren was sounding in the city. According to residents, at least six explosions were heard.