The General Staff confirmed the defeat of the Energia plant in the Lipetsk region: why is it important?

The company is one of the largest manufacturers of chemical power sources in Russia.

"Energy" (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of May 23, the Defense Forces struck the Russian enterprise "Energia", located in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, a target was hit in the area, a series of explosions were recorded. A fire broke out on the territory of the facility. Detailed information on the consequences of the hit is being clarified.

Energia is one of the largest manufacturers of chemical power sources in Russia. The company is the only manufacturer of batteries for glider and correction modules installed on aircraft bombs.

The enterprise also provides the production of batteries for Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems, sea-based cruise missiles, and a number of universal batteries used in power supply systems for special equipment.

The shutdown of the plant could leave some of the Russian occupiers' military equipment and weapons without critically important power supplies.

Previously , Russian propagandists and the governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, wrote about the attack.

On the night of May 21, Ukrainian military personnel struck the Bolkhiv semiconductor plant in the Oryol region of Russia.

On the night of May 22, drones attacked military-industrial complex facilities in two regions of Russia.