Defense forces strike Bolkhov plant in Russia with drones – General Staff

On the night of May 21, the Ukrainian military struck the Bolkhov Semiconductor Plant in the Oryol region of Russia. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the operation involved units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, which acted in cooperation with other components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ten UAVs have been confirmed to have reached the target area. A fire was recorded. Detailed information on the consequences of the damage to the facility is being clarified," the General Staff said .

This plant is one of the leading enterprises in Russia in the development and production of semiconductor devices and components. The main areas of activity are the production of semiconductor devices, microelectronics, power electronics, diodes and diode assemblies, microcircuits for pulse power supplies, optoelectronic switches, servo drives.

It is noted that the plant supplies products to at least 19 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex related to the production of Sukhoi aircraft, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, among others.

The company is under international sanctions, but this does not prevent it from producing almost 3 million devices annually and employing about 700 people.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff summarized .

Photo: General Staff