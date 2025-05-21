Explosion (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the evening of May 20 and the night of May 21, drones attacked several regions of Russia, including the Ryazan, Oryol, and Tula regions. This is reported by Russian propaganda Telegram channels and local authorities.

The Governor of the Tula Region of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Milyaev, announced on the night of May 20 that an alert had been declared in the region due to a UAV attack. He did not write about the consequences of the attack.

The propaganda channel Mash reported that in the Tula region, locals reported six explosions in Oleksyn. There was also a "massive failure of cellular communications and the Internet" after that.

The pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Supernova+ wrote about a possible fire after a drone attack at the Bolkhiv semiconductor device plant of JSC "BZPP"

On the morning of May 21, the governor of the Oryol region, Andriy Klychkov, said that 11 UAVs were allegedly destroyed in the region that night.

According to preliminary information, there are allegedly no injuries or casualties, a Russian official assured.

Fire at the factory (Photo: Telegram)

Reference The main field of activity of JSC "BZPP" is the development and production of electronic products for radio-electronic equipment. BZPP produces microcircuits, semiconductors, indicators, micro-assemblies and batteries for radio-electronic equipment. The plant's products are used in communication, control, electronic warfare systems and simulators for tanks and missile systems. It cooperates with the Sozvezdiye concern and other structures of the Russian defense industry. The plant annually produces up to three million devices. The main field of activity of JSC "BZPP" is the development and production of electronic products for radio-electronic equipment. BZPP produces microcircuits, semiconductors, indicators, micro-assemblies and batteries for radio-electronic equipment. The plant's products are used in communication, control, electronic warfare systems and simulators for tanks and missile systems. It cooperates with the Sozvezdiye concern and other structures of the Russian defense industry. The plant annually produces up to three million devices.

Explosions were also heard in the Ryazan region. According to propaganda channels, local residents allegedly counted about five loud explosions that were heard in different parts of the city of Ryazan. Later, the Russians wrote about the alleged work of air defense against drones.

The regional governor, Pavlo Malkov, did not write about the possible consequences of the attack.

At the same time, the "Kilym" plan was implemented at the Kaluga airport "Grabtsevo". In particular, takeoffs and landings of aircraft were suspended. This was reported by Rosaviatsia representative Artem Korenyako in his Telegram channel. As of 05:43, the restrictions were lifted.

The same restrictions were introduced at the airports "Yaroslavl", "Kubinka", "Yermolino" and others located within a radius of 100 km from the city, writes the Telegram channel Mash. Pilots were advised to direct planes "to backup airports in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl or Moscow – Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, Sheremetyevo or Vnukovo.

The reasons for the restrictions are not officially specified. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet reported on the number of "downed drones."