Russia attacked by drones for the second day in a row – airports in Moscow and 4 other cities closed
On May 6, airports in a number of Russian cities, including Moscow, Samara, Kaluga, Volgograd, and Saratov, were suspended due to a massive drone attack, according to Russian state propaganda media .
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense forces in the capital had allegedly shot down at least 19 drones. One of them, the Russians say, fell near a nine-story residential building.
According to photos and videos published by propaganda media, the debris allegedly hit a house located near the Kashirska metro station, on Marshal Shestopalov Street.
Another 10 UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Penza region.
- On the night of May 5 , unidentified drones allegedly attempted to attack the Russian capital, Moscow. According to local authorities, the drone was shot down by air defense systems.
- On May 3, Russians complained about an attack by drones and unmanned boats on the Krasnodar Territory.
- On May 4 , a fire broke out at the Strela plant in the Bryansk region, which operates in Russia's military-industrial complex. Production and administrative buildings were destroyed.