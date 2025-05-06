Russia attacked by drones for the second day in a row – airports in Moscow and 4 other cities closed
Moscow Airport (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On May 6, airports in a number of Russian cities, including Moscow, Samara, Kaluga, Volgograd, and Saratov, were suspended due to a massive drone attack, according to Russian state propaganda media .

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defense forces in the capital had allegedly shot down at least 19 drones. One of them, the Russians say, fell near a nine-story residential building.

According to photos and videos published by propaganda media, the debris allegedly hit a house located near the Kashirska metro station, on Marshal Shestopalov Street.

Another 10 UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Penza region.

