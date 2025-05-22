Russia attacked by drones for the second day in a row: explosions heard near Moscow – video

The Kremlin (Photo: EPA)

On the evening of May 21 and the night of May 22, drones attacked several regions of Russia, including Moscow, Oryol, Lipetsk, Ryazan, and Tula regions. This is reported by Russian propaganda Telegram channels and local authorities.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported at 10:29 p.m. the alleged destruction of six drones, and at 11:07 p.m. the destruction of three more drones flying towards the Russian capital.

In the morning, he announced the "shooting down" of three more drones.

According to the propaganda channel Baza, at least 18 UAVs allegedly attacked the capital and the Moscow region today. Also, the Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports in Moscow were suspended several times a day.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region. According to locals, there were about four explosions.

In addition, drones attacked the Tula region. According to the propaganda Telegram channel Mash, residents of the Proletarsky district reported characteristic sounds and flashes that began at 11:45 p.m.

There were at least eight explosions in the region. Another drone was also shot down on its approach to Moscow.

Judging by the video posted on the Baza Telegram channel, a small fire broke out in one of the districts of Tula. It is currently unknown whether this was caused by the effects of a drone attack.

The Governor of the Tula Region of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Milyaev, reported on the morning of May 22 that the air defense allegedly repelled the drone attack, but there is falling debris.

According to him, one of the drones allegedly crashed into the roof of an apartment building in the Proletarsky district of the city of Tula. Also, residential and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of falling debris from the UAV, the Russian official claims.

Explosions were also heard in Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast. According to the SHOT Telegram channel, loud explosions were heard around midnight in various parts of the city.

According to the propaganda Telegram channel Mash, drones also attacked the Oryol region.

The sounds of drones were reported by residents of Maloarkhangelsk, Mtsensk, and Kromsky districts. In various districts of the region, locals allegedly heard at least four explosions.

On the night of May 21, the governor of the Oryol region, Andrey Klychkov, said that 15 drones were allegedly destroyed in the region in the afternoon. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries or casualties, the Russian official assured.

Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense has already reported that from 8:00 PM to 11:50 PM, air defense systems "destroyed and intercepted" 77 UAVs:

← 42 – over the territory of Kursk region;

← 14 – over the territory of Belgorod region;

← nine – over the territory of the Moscow region;

← eight – over the territory of Oryol region;

← two – over the territory of Kaluga region;

← one each – over the territories of the Ryazan and Tula regions.

According to propaganda Telegram channels, mobile internet was shut down in the Lipetsk region due to the attack. Communication disruptions were also observed in Moscow, the Moscow region, Voronezh, and Tula regions.