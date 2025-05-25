China supplies Russia with machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder, and components for military factories

As of early 2025, 80% of critical electronics for Russian drones will be of Chinese origin

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Russia in May 2025 (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The People's Republic of China supplies machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder, and components to 20 Russian military plants. This was reported by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SRZ), Oleh Ivashchenko, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"There is information that China supplies machine tools, special chemicals, gunpowder, and components specifically to military enterprises. We have confirmed data on 20 Russian factories," the official said.

Also, Ivashchenko added, during 2024-2025, at least five facts of aviation cooperation between Moscow and Beijing were recorded. These were equipment, spare parts, and documentation. In six cases, large supplies of special chemicals to the Russian Federation took place, the head of the SZR noted.

According to him, as of early 2025, 80% of critical electronics for Russian drones will be of Chinese origin.

In this process, substitutions, deception in names, and the use of intermediary companies occur, through which everything necessary for the production of microelectronics is supplied from China to Russia, Ivashchenko concluded.