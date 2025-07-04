Massive attack on Kyiv: a dead body was pulled from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynskyi district
During the cleanup of the aftermath of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, rescuers discovered a human body. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.
The body of the deceased was removed from under the rubble of a building in the Sviatoshynskyi district.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed the information about the death at one of the locations.
In total, 26 people were injured in the capital, including one child. Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 39 people.
The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with: fire extinguishing and debris removal are underway. Over 300 tons of building rubble have been removed so far.
- On the night of July 4, Russia attacked Ukraine with 550 air attack assets, 478 of which were neutralized by air defense forces.
- The main target of the strike is Kyiv. More than two dozen people have been injured in the city, and there is destruction.