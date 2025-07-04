Russia strikes Kyiv and region: 14 injured, buildings and Ukrzaliznytsia damaged

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of July 4, Russia attacked Kyiv and the Kyiv region with strike drones. There are consequences in six districts of the city and five districts of the region. At least 14 people are known to have been injured in the capital.

The attack on the region began on the evening of July 3 around 17:00 and continued almost continuously until morning. As of 06:30, there was still no sign of it stopping.

Around 5:00 AM, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the consequences in six districts of the city.

In the Dniprovskyi district, debris from a drone fell in the courtyard of residential buildings and on the territory of an educational institution, without causing a fire.

In Solomyanskyi district, debris fell onto non-residential buildings and onto the territory of a garage cooperative. A fire broke out. Also in this district, warehouse facilities caught fire and there was a fire in an administrative building.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris from a downed enemy drone fell onto the territory of warehouse facilities, resulting in a fire. Debris also fell into the courtyard of a 16-story residential building, causing cars to catch fire. A fire also broke out in the private sector of the district due to the debris.

In the Darnytskyi district, the debris fell in several places in an open area, without causing a fire.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris damaged a new 8-story residential building that had not yet been occupied. A fire broke out on the first floor of the building. A fire also occurred in the private sector.

The fall of debris has also been recorded in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. A medical facility was damaged there.

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported damage to infrastructure within the city, due to which passenger trains heading west are running with a detour, and Kyiv City Express services have been partially canceled.

As of 04:50, 14 people were reported injured. According to Klitschko, 12 people were hospitalized, and two received assistance on the spot.

In the Kyiv region, according to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, as of 02:19, the consequences were known in five districts of the region at 11 locations.

High-rise buildings have been damaged in the Bucha and Fastiv districts. There have been no reports of casualties.