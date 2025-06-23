Russian attack on Kyiv. The bodies of nine people, including a child, were pulled from the rubble

The bodies of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter were recovered from the rubble of the house

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office)

In Kyiv, the death toll from a nighttime Russian attack has risen to nine, including a child. This was reported by Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

According to the agency, a 41-year-old woman was the last to be pulled out of the rubble, followed by her 11-year-old daughter.

Rescuers continue to dismantle damaged structures of the building, under which people may be trapped.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko clarified that four victims of the night attack on the capital are currently being treated in hospitals. Among them are two children and a pregnant woman.

On the night of June 23, the occupiers attacked the capital with missiles and drones. Kyiv region also suffered – there is a dead and injured.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, the occupiers hit a five-story building.