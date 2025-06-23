Russia attacks Kyiv: there are dead, rescuers wounded, metro station exit closed - photos

Fires are still raging at some of the hit sites, and rescuers are working

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 23, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. Buildings were destroyed in several locations, fires broke out, rescuers reported.

As of 06:40, reported that three people were killed and 13 injured. 10 people, including two children and a pregnant woman, were rescued by emergency workers. However, a few minutes later, the State Emergency Service reported, that they had unblocked another body from the rubble, bringing the death toll to four.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, the floors of the fourth and fifth floors of a five-story building were damaged and the roof was partially destroyed. Cars caught fire in the yard of the building.

Rescuers evacuate residents of the house, a pregnant woman and six other people have been rescued.

The roof of a business center caught fire at one of the locations in the Solomensky district, the fire has been extinguished. At another location, a fire broke out in a four-story office building with an area of 800 square meters, and is still being extinguished.

Also, according to rescuers, fires were reported in open areas as a result of the fall of UAV wreckage and damage to non-residential buildings.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, that the wreckage of a UAV fell on a two-story residential building in Darnytsia district. There was no fire and no casualties.

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, a car caught fire in the Podil district of the capital as a result of the attack. A sinkhole appeared in the yard of a residential building in the Desnianskyi district.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported to, that the infrastructure of the Svyatoshyn metro station was damaged. As a result, exit #8 - to Chornobayivska Square (Heroes of Brest) towards the bridge.

- is temporarily closed

"Other entrances/exits are operating normally. The station schedule has not been changed - the subway operates without interruptions," the KCSA said.

Information about the victims is being established.

One person was killed and eight others wounded in Kyiv region as a result of an enemy strike, rescuers reported. Bila Tserkva and Bucha districts suffered the most.

"Two rescuers were injured during repeated Russian shelling," the State Emergency Service said.

In Bila Tserkva, a fire broke out in a two-story hotel building that also houses a private hospital. Emergency workers evacuated six seriously ill patients. The fire is being extinguished over an area of 1500 square meters .

Private residential buildings at several addresses are also being extinguished. All relevant services are working at the scene.

UPDATED AT 07:30. Death toll in Shevchenko district rises to five, , said Klitschko. There are 19 victims in the city, eight of them are in hospitals. Rescuers are working in the damaged building, doctors are on duty.