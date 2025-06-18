Five more bodies pulled from the rubble of a high-rise building in Kyiv – photos
In Kyiv's Solomyansky district, search operations continued all night long at the site of the entrance to a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile. The death toll has increased, reported State Emergency Service.
Thus, as of 07:00, the bodies of five more dead people have been unblocked from the rubble.
In total, the bodies of 16 people were found at the address. Work continues.
As of now, 21 people have been killed in the capital as a result of Russian shelling on June 17 ( 17 of them – in Solomyansky district), 134 were injured.
In particular, on June 17, the body of the deceased was removed from the rubble, whose parents were on duty all day at the site of search and rescue operations.
- In total, on the night of June 17, Russia launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine .
- The occupiers sent 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and at least two ballistic missiles at the capital .
- June 18 was declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of Russia's massive attack.