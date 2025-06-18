Five more bodies pulled from the rubble of a high-rise building in Kyiv – photos

The total number of people killed in the capital as a result of a massive combined Russian attack has increased to 21

Photo: SES

In Kyiv's Solomyansky district, search operations continued all night long at the site of the entrance to a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile. The death toll has increased, reported State Emergency Service.

Thus, as of 07:00, the bodies of five more dead people have been unblocked from the rubble.

In total, the bodies of 16 people were found at the address. Work continues.

As of now, 21 people have been killed in the capital as a result of Russian shelling on June 17 ( 17 of them – in Solomyansky district), 134 were injured.

In particular, on June 17, the body of the deceased was removed from the rubble, whose parents were on duty all day at the site of search and rescue operations.